Pontypridd MP Alex Davies-Jones is warning women about the dangers of putting off smear tests.

She had to have most of her cervix removed after putting off a test for several months.

She said she was invited for her first routine screening in December 2015 but she did not attend until a reminder in April 2016.

She was diagnosed with CIN3, abnormal cells and had to have surgery.

Ms Davies-Jones said she wanted to "remind everybody how vitally important these smear tests are".