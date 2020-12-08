Everyone over the age of 70 should be offered a vaccination by mid-February, under Welsh Government plans.

But relatives of some over-70s have called the differences in vaccinations between England and Wales "alarming".

One housebound 84-year-old woman has been told she may have to wait up to two months to have her coronavirus vaccine if she cannot get to her GP surgery.

"I'm appalled," said her son Stuart Wilson. "It's completely immoral."

Swansea Bay University Health Board has been asked to comment.