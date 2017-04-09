BBC News

Newport Transporter Bridge set for major makeover

It is the largest surviving bridge of its kind in the world and now Newport Transporter Bridge is getting ready for a major makeover.

Funding worth £8.75m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund has been secured to repair and restore the 114-year-old structure, as well as build a new visitor centre.

Once finished, visitors will be able to cross the River Usk on a gondola or on the walkway 180ft (55m) above the river.

The bridge is one of only two working transporter bridges in the UK and six in the world.

Published
46 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Wales