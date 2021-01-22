This dramatic footage shows a family being winched to safety after being stranded during Storm Christoph.

Hundreds were forced to leave their homes as heavy rain caused river levels to rise on Thursday.

Emergency services worked to rescue people from flooded properties, and a major incident was declared in Bangor-on-Dee, Wrexham

In Rossett, a family was airlifted to safety by the coastguard after their home flooded and boats were unable to reach them.