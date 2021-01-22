Villagers are dealing with a major clean-up operation after serious flooding thought to have been caused by a mine shaft "blow out" during Storm Christoph.

About 80 people were evacuated as water rushed through Skewen, Neath Port Talbot, on Thursday.

People have now been told they will not be able to return home this weekend or "possibly longer".

The Coal Authority said initial checks suggested water had built up in a mine shaft and flooded the village.

Teresa Dalling, who lives in Dynevor Road, said she spent the night fearing for her safety: "I haven't slept. I was up the back door every two hours checking the water level."