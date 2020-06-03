DVLA 'must follow Welsh Covid rules in Wales'

UK government agencies with offices in Wales must follow Welsh coronavirus rules which stipulate staff must work from home wherever they can, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

His comments come after the PCS union said staff are scared to work at the DVLA offices in Swansea where 500 workers have contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Mr Drakeford said the Welsh Government had heard from staff, and that he was "anxious to make sure that the UK government understood that if you are working in Wales, it is the Welsh rules that you have to obey".