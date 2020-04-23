Snow and ice threatened to halt Wales' coronavirus vaccine rollout in its tracks - until a community stepped in.

The poor weather across the country forced some clinics to shut over the weekend.

But a group of GPs in Gwynedd, who set up one of Wales' first mass vaccination clinics for the Pfizer jab, would not let it stand in their way.

Medical staff, along with volunteers, helped dig the centre out of the snow until it was accessible and able to be used by patients.

Dr Eilir Hughes, from Nefyn, said not everyone managed to get to the clinic on time - but eventually, they all received their jab.