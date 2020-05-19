Schools in Wales may reopen on a phased basis with some allowed to open during the summer holiday to allow pupils to catch up with lost learning time.

When asked about schools opening in August, Wales' Education Minister Kirsty Williams said she was "willing to discuss all possibilities".

Ms Williams said she wants to see the youngest pupils and those in exam years return first.

It follows one headteacher's comments that keeping schools closed was "almost like systematic neglect" to disadvantaged pupils.