English-speaking parents with children in Welsh-language schools need more help in lockdown, the Welsh language commissioner has said.

Time out of school has affected some children who have not established their language skills.

Angela Crabtree, of Caerphilly, said keeping up Welsh-language skills had been a challenge for her daughters.

“If they ask you a question, not only do you not know how to help them, you don't know what the question is to start with," she said.