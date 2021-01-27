A wedding venue in Neath Port Talbot now plays host to a mass vaccination centre, administering more than 700 vaccines a day.

The orangery at Margam Park is one of three mass vaccination centres in the Swansea Bay health board area.

Dr Keith Reid, from the health board, said he was "very grateful" to have the venue.

"We're looking at a capacity here of up to 1,000 vaccines a day.

"Already the team here have gone from delivering 270 vaccines a day to over 700... and that's in three days of operation."