CCTV footage shows people fleeing as police raid a beauty salon suspected of breaking lockdown rules in south Wales.

Gwent Police officers went to Euphoria Tanning Hair and Beauty in Cwmbran, Torfaen, on 16 January, where they saw customers entering through the front door.

Officers went in after people inside did not respond to requests to open the door, the force said.

Police said they found evidence which showed tanning beds in recent use and beauty treatments taking place.

CCTV footage shows eight people running out of the fire exit.

The salon's owner has been hit with a £1,000 fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Insp Aled George said: “Businesses who flout the regulations are behaving irresponsibly and putting the lives of their customers, staff and the wider community at risk."