Covid lockdown: Two households 'can exercise outdoors together'
Two people from different households can now meet outdoors for exercise under rule changes announced by the first minister.
Mark Drakeford also said single-person households could change their bubble if "their circumstances have changed".
He admitted the changes to the rules were "very small".
But he said he hoped they will be the first steps "towards a time when we will all be able to live with fewer restrictions in our lives and without the fear of this terrible virus".