More than 10% of Wales' population has now received a vaccine, with Public Health (PHW) reporting on Friday that 362,253 people have had their first dose.

It comes after the Welsh Government faced criticism for the rollout and failed to meet it's pledge to vaccinate 70% of over-80s by 24 January, blaming the poor weather.

But Wales, on a weekly average, is now vaccinating a higher rate of population than any other UK nation.

Last week, BBC Wales News asked you for your questions around vaccination and we put them to Health Minister Vaughan Gething.