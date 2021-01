The loved ones of three men missing on a fishing boat off north Wales "feel helpless" after the search was called off "pending further information".

The crew, missing since Wednesday, has been named as Alan Minard, Ross Ballantine and skipper Carl McGrath.

The three men were working on the Nicola Faith, which failed to return from a fishing trip in the Irish Sea.

"I just want him to be home and safe," Mr McGrath's girlfriend Amy Lamb said.