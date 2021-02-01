More lives could have been saved in Wales had lockdown at the start of the coronavirus pandemic started sooner, the health minister has said looking back with hindsight.

Vaughan Gething has been speaking about the pressure faced by those dealing with Covid-19.

He also said he believed decisions were correct based on the information available at the time - but would be different if they knew then what they know now.

There have been 4,775 deaths with Covid-19 in Wales since March 2020.