A woman who had to wait more than 10 years for an endometriosis diagnosis says she wants the condition to be taught in schools so others do not have to "suffer in silence".

Charl Davies, 28, from Blaenavon, Torfaen, started to experience symptoms of the condition at the age of 10 and tried to seek a diagnosis from 16.

However, she had to wait until she was 27 to be diagnosed after two laparoscopies and a private consultation.

She said she may not have had to wait so long for a diagnosis if she had been taught about the condition in school.