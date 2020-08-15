A former consultant who has been shielding with her family for 11 months says getting the Covid vaccine will "set all my family free".

Dr Victoria Lidstone said receiving the vaccine at the weekend meant she was "finally able to think about putting my arms around those that I love".

The 50-year-old from Cardiff has Andersen-Tawil syndrome and lost her mother to the same disorder when she was a young adult.

The rare genetic disorder can mean episodes of muscle weakness and paralysis.