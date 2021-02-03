Public Health Wales will conduct a "detailed and forensic investigation" to determine whether there is evidence of the spread of the South African variant of coronavirus in the wider community, the health minister has said.

Three of 13 identified cases - two in north Wales and one in the south - have not been linked with travel to South Africa or international travel, Vaughan Gething said at the Welsh Government briefing on Wednesday.

"In each case, we will draw on the skills of our successful contact tracing teams to look back at where each case has been and who they have been in close contact with," he said.

The Welsh Conservatives called for "door-to door" testing, while Plaid Cymru said mass testing should be introduced.