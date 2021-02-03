The man who managed Cardiff University's Covid testing system quit because he thought it was "fatally flawed".

Neil Evans said he thought results were not reliable before the system's launch and the university wanted to start it too quickly ahead of the autumn term.

He left his role on 23 September and the system was rolled out in October.

The university said it "completely rejects" Mr Evans's claims and that the system identified "hundreds" of asymptomatic cases.