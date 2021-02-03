The Welsh couple who brought rugby to Rwanda

A couple who have helped bring rugby to Rwanda said they think the game has been "beneficial to Rwandans".

Mary and Glyn Watkins, from Newport, have spent the past seven years providing coaching and kit to children and young adults across Rwanda.

They have now taught it in over 100 schools in the community.

Mr Watkins said "Rugby is more than just throwing a rugby ball about and kicking a ball, it is the ethos of rugby, it's the principles behind the game.

"Those sorts of things, we are very big on, to try and get this lovely sport played."