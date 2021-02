School pupils have been filming and posting their home fitness videos online, in a challenge to combat lockdown lethargy.

Prizes have been donated by businesses after a Facebook appeal by Ysgol Melyd in Prestatyn, Denbighshire.

Teacher Tom Herd said hoped the exercise would help boost pupils' self-confidence.

Year 6 pupil Theo, 11, said the challenge made you “try your hardest" and to "always persevere."