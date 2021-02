A 103-year-old woman, who had already lived through one global pandemic, has received her first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Hilda Richards, from Wrexham, who was just a young child during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918, also served as a nurse during World War Two.

She had initially gone into a care home for two weeks, but when Covid hit, she stayed there.

After having her jab she said she "felt good".