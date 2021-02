People out walking during lockdown have been urged not to feed horses sandwiches or vegetables.

Natalie Morris, who lives in Haverfordwest, said her foal's stomach was found by vets to be "completely blocked" and had to be put down on 29 January.

She believes this was caused by walkers feeding her horses or leaving food in their field.

The RSPCA said it was "essential" the public did not feed horses without permission.