Care workers say they are more stretched, fatigued and exhausted now than at any other point in the pandemic.

However many, like Andrew James and Hilary Evans, insist they determined to carry on and do their part.

Both the Caerphilly care workers were shielding at the start of the pandemic but asked to return to help colleagues.

Ms Evans said: "We couldn't stop thinking about the girls on the front line, working non-stop, and it actually made us feel guilty because we were shielding so we offered to come back."

Nicola Stubbins, Association of Directors of Social Services Cymru, said staff are "stretched to a point I have never seen before" and often face deciding between who receives care - and who doesn't.