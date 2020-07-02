Health Minister Vaughan Gething has apologised for "every single life that has been lost" during the pandemic.

Mr Gething said those that have died were not "just numbers", adding: "These are people who are loved and valued and leave others behind."

On Monday, a further 12 deaths were reported in Wales, taking the total death toll to 5,001.

The doctor leading the Covid response for Public Health Wales said that equates for "one life lost every 90 minutes since March last year."

It comes on the same day as it is confirmed that more than 600,000 people in Wales - 19.2% of the Welsh population - have had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.