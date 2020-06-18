A woman who lost husband and brother-in-law to Covid has urged others in her community to stop listening to rumours about the vaccine.

Shamim Abbas from Newport said despite the devastating impact on her family, some relatives had been unsure about having it.

She said some had seen myths or conspiracy theories posted on social media

Concerns have been growing in recent weeks about an apparent hesitancy from some people in black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) communities to have the Covid-19 vaccine.