Watch how Covid-19 case rates have changed in Wales over the last two months.

This map shows how cases per 100,000 people across the 22 council areas have changed by day.

It covers the period of the period up to the start of the lockdown, in the week before Christmas and up to 3 February.

Wales' case rate stands now at 116.4 cases per 100,000 - the lowest since October and also the lowest of the UK nations.

You can see the colours of the map changing as cases ease - especially in south Wales.