A funeral director has described how he has had to turn relatives away from their own loved ones' funerals because of Covid restrictions.

Gareth Jenkins said he would usually expect to see a whole village attend a funeral.

However, due to pandemic rules, he said numbers were heavily restricted - meaning close family members were often unable to attend - and that "it's just not what we do".

He said "no-one in this profession" thought Covid had "been good for business," adding he was burying about 20 people a week.