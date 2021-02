Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan has attracted a number of high-profile students.

The heir to the Spanish throne is the latest who will be studying there this summer.

Spain's Princess Leonor de Borbon, 15, the elder of two daughters of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

The princess, who turns 16 in October, will begin a £67,000 two-year course at the boarding school, which is based at St Donat's Castle.