An elderly couple who have been separated since mid-December as they recovered from Covid-19 and other health problems, have been reunited in hospital.

John Sneddon said it meant "the absolute world" to be back with his wife of 23 years, Barbara, and they now have lunch together each day.

The couple had been admitted to hospital separately because of health problems, before they both tested positive for coronavirus.

They finally laid eyes on each other after Mrs Sneddon was transferred to County Hospital in Torfaen, where John was already receiving treatment.

Mrs Sneddon said she had been forced to have "Christmas dinner alone, for the first time in my life", before having to go into hospital herself.