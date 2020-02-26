There are concerns people may refuse to self-isolate if they are worried about paying bills.

It comes as the Welsh Government announces it is expanding a scheme paying £500 to people on low incomes or benefits who are officially required to self-isolate.

However, less than a third of the grant scheme applications have so far been approved in Wales.

Helen and Andrew Harris, from Newport, lost about £700 when they had to isolate and said it was "such a relief" when their application for the payment was successful.

Helen has been relying on maternity pay, and is spending all of her time in hospital, where her baby is receiving treatment for a heart condition.

She warned people may not isolate if they have financial worries.