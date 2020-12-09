What needs to happen to the data if we're to come out of lockdown in Wales?

Covid-19 case rates have been falling in recent weeks, and with them the proportion of people testing positive has also been plummeting in many areas of Wales.

In some of the areas hardest hit by the virus, there has finally been encouragement as lockdown seems to have led to falls in cases.

But some parts of north Wales have found it more difficult.

There are also other factors being considered on the road out of lockdown, including hospital pressures and number of deaths.

But case rates and positivity rates are two of the key indicators being looked at by politicians and scientists.