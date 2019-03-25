More than 100 protesters gathered in Newport following the death of a man shortly after police were at his house.

Moyied Bashir died on Wednesday after officers were called to his home in Newport at about 09:00 GMT.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the death, as is standard procedure.

It said the 29-year-old's condition worsened after they arrived.

He was pronounced dead at Cwmbran's Grange Hospital.