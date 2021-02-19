A grainy image captured by CCTV on a bus was key to catching a sexual predator who has been sent back to prison.

Along with a 14-year-old police custody picture, facial recognition software helped officers track down Craig Walters, a day after he attacked yet another victim.

This time her screams raised the alarm and he was chased off in Cardiff.

And now Walters, who has already spent half his life in jail for attacks on women, has been sentenced to two life terms, to run concurrently.

He pleaded guilty to false imprisonment with intent to commit a sexual offence.