Pupils have mixed opinions about returning to school, with some "excited" and others preferring learning at home.

The youngest, aged three to seven, are to be phased back into schools from Monday, with some older students returning to the classroom from 15 March.

One pupil said it has been "really hard studying from home", while another said she was excited to get back to school because "it is easy to procrastinate at home".

Another student, who said he is not looking forward to going back to school, said: "We could stagger the return to school, so that people who are struggling with home learning could go back to school full time."