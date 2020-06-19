A Welsh holiday park owner has said she feels "quite hopeful" about an Easter re-opening for self-contained accommodation, following plans announced by Wales' first minister.

Mark Drakeford said talks were in place about opening parts of the tourism sector, such as self-contained accommodation in time for Easter.

However Mr Drakeford said any plans depended on the numbers of coronavirus cases.

Ceri Roberts, who runs Fron Farm Country Holiday Park, near Mold in Flintshire, said the sector needed a "solid consistent season".