Forty-one acres in the "sophisticated and thriving" town of Swansea were devastated by German Air Force raids in the Three Nights' Blitz of February 1941.

But 80 years later, the legacy of disjointed attempts to rebuild its centre is still being felt.

The local authority had "ambitious and forward-thinking" plans to restore Swansea to its pre-war glory.

However, its plans were blocked by a "patronising" central government, according to Llanelli MP Jim Griffiths.