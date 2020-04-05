They were the surprise stars of the first Covid lockdown - and now the Llandudno goats are back on the rampage.

The horned marauders have been spotted again in the north Wales town as people stay away while Covid restrictions remain.

The Kashmiri goats became a sensation when they left their normal home on the Great Orme in Llandudno for the town's empty streets in March.

The goats - filmed back then eating garden bushes - were spotted again roaming the streets on Sunday by people in Llandudno.