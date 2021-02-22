Fully reopening schools remains the "top priority" as the battle with the pandemic continues, said Wales' Education Minister.

Kirsty Williams said secondary school pupils could all be back in school after the Easter break at the Welsh Government coronavirus briefing.

It comes after three-to-seven year olds started to return to classrooms on Monday.

Other primary pupils, and years 11 and 13, are due to return on 15 March if Covid case rates continue to fall.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price repeated his call for teachers to be vaccinated.

But he added: "It think the Welsh approach, which is also the Scottish and the Northern Irish one, is the right one and that's taking it in a step by step cautious way rather than doing it all at once".