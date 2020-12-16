"I promised him I would never leave his side and I hadn't until Covid made me."

In May 2019 Lynn Parker's husband of 42 years Alastair moved into a care home after he was diagnosed with progressive multiple sclerosis.

She visited him almost everyday until March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic forced her to stop.

He died just before Christmas in a Caerphilly nursing home - she had last held his hand 10 months prior.

Mrs Parker says she feels he died of a broken heart and said a continuous ban on care home visits in Wales was cruel.

The Welsh Government said it was considering how to allow more indoor visits, given the success of the vaccine rollout in care homes.