The target to vaccinate all adults in Wales by 31 July will be hit "as long as supply matches our ability to deliver", according to the health minister.

Vaughan Gething also said the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI) had agreed that people on the learning disability register should now be prioritised to receive their vaccination.

He said, as a result, work was under way to ensure people with learning disabilities and severe mental ill health would be targeted, along with unpaid carers.

Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd (MS), said it was an "exciting day" for campaigners.

Meanwhile, Welsh Conservative MS Janet Finch-Saunders said it was "very disappointing" that Mr Gething had been "vague" about resuming visits to care homes by residents' loved ones.