Mary Taylor wants to find and thank the "hero" who saved her brother's life.

The mystery man administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Bobby Gamlin, 55, for five minutes after he collapsed in a Cardiff street from a cardiac arrest.

She said his actions kept blood flowing around the grandfather's body until paramedics arrived.

Mr Gamlin's family were still told to expect the worst but, after two weeks in intensive care, Mr Gamlin, from Roath, is set to be moved to a cardiac ward.

"I can't begin to tell you how much it means to my family and I to actually put a face to someone who saved my brother," said Ms Taylor.

Her family is appealing for help to find the Good Samaritan who stopped to help Mr Gamlin when he became ill while out shopping near the Home Bargains store on Roath's Albany Road.

"He's a hero in my eyes, he really is," she said.