Wales should show "global leadership" by becoming the world's first deforestation-free nation, campaigners have said.

WWF Cymru, RSPB Cymru and Size of Wales have called for the Welsh Government to limit the amount of goods being imported into Wales linked to deforestation.

"We were the first Fair Trade nation in the world, we were the first parliament to declare a climate emergency, so I think it is a really great opportunity for Wales to show global leadership and declare itself a deforestation-free nation," said Barbara Davies Quy, of Size of Wales, a forest protection charity.