Confidence problems among young Welsh people could bar them from a career in law, a senior lawyer has claimed.

The Senedd's former chief legal advisor, Elisabeth Velina Jones, said a lack of obvious role models or relatives in the business can be problematic.

But assumptions by the young that they won't make it are being challenged by a scheme to improve access and diversity.

Research has shown disproportionate numbers of solicitors and barristers attended private schools.

Katie Rivers, a 22-year-old trainee solicitor from Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said: "Welsh students don't given themselves credit that they are so capable."