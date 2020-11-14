Young Welsh people 'lack confidence' to pursue legal careers
Confidence problems among young Welsh people could bar them from a career in law, a senior lawyer has claimed.
The Senedd's former chief legal advisor, Elisabeth Velina Jones, said a lack of obvious role models or relatives in the business can be problematic.
But assumptions by the young that they won't make it are being challenged by a scheme to improve access and diversity.
Research has shown disproportionate numbers of solicitors and barristers attended private schools.
Katie Rivers, a 22-year-old trainee solicitor from Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said: "Welsh students don't given themselves credit that they are so capable."