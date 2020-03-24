An extra £682m to support Wales' Covid response over the coming months will be announced in Tuesday’s Welsh Government budget for 2021-22, the first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford said this would include more than £635m for the NHS and councils to “help them continue to help us over the next six months”.

The Welsh Conservatives' leader in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies MS, said he was "pleased" extra spending plans were allocated for public services but disappointed at no new cash announced for business support.

Plaid Cymru's economy spokeswoman Helen Mary Jones MS, said businesses in tourism and hospitality, which are "unlikely to reopen soon", will need "more support" in Wales.