A footballer endured a "living hell" at a football academy he joined aged 16 that left him suicidal, he revealed.

Lewis Reed, from Swansea, wants better support for young players after his experiences at Ipswich Town FC.

Now aged 19, the Covid pandemic led to Mr Reed's contract not being renewed, but his time away from the game has given him "the confidence" to speak up.

Ipswich Town said it was "disappointed" to hear of his concerns and was seeking a meeting with Mr Reed to discuss them.

