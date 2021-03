The future of a mansion, dubbed the Welsh Versailles, is at risk if more is not done to preserve it, campaigners have warned.

Kinmel Hall, near Abergele, Conwy, was built in the 1870s, and is believed to be Wales' largest country home.

The Friends of Kinmel Hall said enforcement was needed to stop the now-empty building becoming derelict.

Conwy council said the owner had pledged to spend money on the repairs.