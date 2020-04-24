People in the Cynon Valley are being prescribed volunteering opportunities at a garden in a bid to help prevent illness and improve wellbeing.

Social prescribing by health professionals includes referring people to a range of non-clinical services, such as activity groups, debt management advice, employability skills and volunteering.

Cynon Valley Organic Adventures in Abercynon, Rhondda Cynon Taf, has developed a garden for wildlife and brings people together to grow and cook food and develop new friendships.

Janis Werrett, from the project, said: "As you nurture nature, nature nurtures you right back."