Three men who set fire to a commercial building in Swansea have pleaded guilty to arson.

The fire caused a large explosion and completely destroyed the property at Mount Pleasant in Swansea in October 2018.

At its height, 10 fire appliances and 50 firefighters were forced to tackle the blaze.

Aaron Meeking and Daniel Smith, both 22, and Dylan Kellaway, 19, appeared before Swansea Crown Court.

Meeking, of Victoria Terrace, Brynmill, was given 12 months prison suspended for two years, as well as 200 hours of unpaid work.

Smith, of Mansel Street in Swansea, also received a year's sentence suspended for two years.

Kellaway, of Portmead Place in Blaenymaes, received a two-year community order and was ordered to complete a thinking skills programme, a rehabilitation activity requirement and a drug treatment programme.