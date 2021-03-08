Jackie Yip, who lives and works in Cardiff, says she believes there is a "stigma" associated with being Chinese since the pandemic.

“I have stepped out of my house in the last two weeks and both times, someone has shouted abuse at me,” said Jackie, who was born in the UK after her parents moved from Hong Kong.

"I have not wanted to identify as an ethnic minority, as Chinese, in those circumstances because of the stigma of the association with being Chinese during a pandemic."

UK police data and surveys suggest a rise in racist incidents aimed at Chinese and South East Asian communities in the last 12 months.

Wuhan, in central China, has been identified as the source of Covid-19.

The Welsh Government has launched a new TV and social media campaign in an effort to tackle the rise in hate crimes.